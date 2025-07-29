Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Chitradurga Officials In Disproportionate Assets Probe

Chitradurga: Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of two government officials in Chitradurga district this morning, following allegations of disproportionate assets and corruption.

Raid on Hiriyur THO Dr Venkatesh

The Lokayukta team, led by SP Vasudevram and DySP Mrityunjay, raided the residence of Dr Venkatesh, the Taluk Health Officer (THO) of Hiriyur, Chitradurga district.

Officials examined documents at Dr Venkatesh's residence in Yaragunteshwara Badavane, Hiriyur town, as well as at his house and clinic in Adiwal village. The raids were based on allegations of possessing assets and wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Lokayukta Raid on Junior Engineer Anjan Murthy

Simultaneously, Lokayukta teams raided seven properties linked to Anjan Murthy, a Junior Engineer in the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department in Gauribidanur taluk, Chikkaballapur district.

The raids were conducted across locations in Bengaluru, Yelahanka, Gauribidanur, and Tumakuru. During the operation, documents related to three residential houses and a commercial complex in Bengaluru were recovered. Teams from Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, and Tumakuru collaborated in the operation.

Investigation Underway

Lokayukta police are continuing a detailed investigation into the corruption and disproportionate asset allegations against both officials. Document verification is ongoing, and a report will be submitted for further legal proceedings. These raids have sent shockwaves through the ranks of government employees in the state.