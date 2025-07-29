Best Savings Scheme For Seniors? Earn Rs 22 Lakh From Rs 15 Lakh With SCSS

Looking for safe savings with high returns? There's a great scheme for senior citizens offering better returns than many bank FDs. Details inside.

Want a reliable, risk-free investment? The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers better interest rates than bank FDs. Currently, it's at 8.2% per year.

Invest up to Rs 30 lakh in the SCSS. Even Rs 15 lakh earns good returns. At 8.2% interest, earn around Rs 6.15 lakh interest over 5 years, totaling over Rs 21.15 lakh. Extend for 3 more years to cross Rs 22 lakh!

SCSS pays interest quarterly, providing a steady income stream for seniors. It's safer than market-linked schemes.

SCSS investments get tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. Interest is taxable. TDS applies if yearly interest exceeds Rs 50,000. Those with no taxable income can submit Form 15H for TDS exemption.



Anyone above 60.

Retirees from Railways/Defense (55-60).

Multiple accounts (individual/joint) allowed, total investment up to ₹30 lakh.

Interest rate reviewed quarterly, but fixed for the account term.

Easy account opening at post offices/authorized banks. Early closure allowed with a penalty.