SSMB29 Update: SS Rajamouli Heads To Tanzania For Mahesh Babupriyanka Chopra Film

S. S. Rajamouli, who has already made blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is now all set to go to Tanzania to start the filming of his much-anticipated upcoming project, Tentatively titled as SSMB29. The film will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and it will be the first time they star under the direction of Rajamouli in what promises to be a globetrotting action-adventure unlike anything Indian cinema has ever witnessed.

SS Rajamouli Heads to Tanzania for Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra Film

The filmmakers first planned to grab their passports for Kenya, but civil unrest forced them to cancel that plan. Then they made arrangements to head to South Africa but found that the locations did not match Rajamouli's demand for an "untamed and ancient vibe". Then Tanzania came in, with the iconic Serengeti, to boast spectacular landscapes and raw wilderness that further contribute to the film's jungle-adventure theme.

SSMB29 Update

Filming later shifted to plans in the second week of August as it was postponed from late July. This meant about 200 crew will work on the ground in Tanzania for about five weeks, commencing with an elaborate action sequence in the Serengeti involving intense wildlife terrain and possibly hundreds of stunt performers.

Scale, Plot & Production

Undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films of all time, SSMB29 has apparently been attached to a budget of about ₹970 crore, affording it the same scale as global megahits.

Some reports have come in from the local Tanzanian media and other sources to paint the picture of the story: Mahesh Babu is believed to play a rugged explorer, his expedition modelled upon many such undertakings in the line of Indiana Jones. The storyline, as such, is said to track ancient mysteries, face formidable enemies, and unveil a powerful secret with world-significant consequences-all set amid sweeping landscapes of Africa.

Cast & Collaboration Highlights

Now, with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been confirmed for an important character in SSMB29. Rajamouli has kept things close to his chest regarding the film, but there are rumors about a possible joining of forces with R. Madhavan and a switch in the technical team-cinematography for the first time by P.S. Vinod and not the long-time collaborator K. K. Senthil Kumar.

What to Expect?

Expect a grand, high-octane visual spectacle anchored in myth-inspired storytelling, emotional depth, and global scale. Reports confirm the planning phase includes a major action scene involving over 100 stuntmen, and Mahesh Babu is reportedly doing the majority of his own stunts-a mark of authenticity and physical commitment throughout.