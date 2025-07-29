Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mos Nityanand Rai Responds On Instructor Training In Lok Sabha


2025-07-29 05:01:10
During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, MoS Nityanand Rai addressed queries raised by members on the training of instructors. He outlined the government's commitment to capacity building and shared key steps being taken to enhance the quality and reach of training programmes across sectors.

