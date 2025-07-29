Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manhattan Shooting: Mayor Eric Adams Honors Fallen NYPD Officer, A Bangladeshi Immigrant


2025-07-29 05:01:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

New York City is in mourning after a tragic mass shooting rocked Manhattan's heart, leaving four people dead, including a brave NYPD officer and several others injured. In this urgent update, NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses the media and city residents, offering condolences to the victims' families. The incident unfolded inside an office building at 345 Park Avenue, which houses major financial firms and the NFL headquarters. The shooter, identified as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man wearing body armor and carrying a rifle, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

