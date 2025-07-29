Momentum Trade Ideas: SEBI Ras See Breakout Opportunities In These Pharma And Industrial Stocks
Two SEBI-registered analysts have highlighted four stocks that show promising technical setups and volume action.
While Financial Sarthis is bullish on Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals and Alkem Laboratories, analyst Kavita Agrawal has picked Senores Pharma and Cummins India as ideal opportunities.
Let's take a closer look at why these stocks are worth adding to your watchlist.
Analyst Financial Sarthis has flagged two pharma stocks to add to the stock watchlist.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
Jagson Pharma recently pulled off a horizontal breakout above ₹279.45. The massive volume spike indicates that smart money is entering the stock. They have identified the next target at ₹325 and higher.
Alkem Laboratories
Alkem has formed a base consolidation. Watch for a breakout above ₹5,075, with support at ₹4,930. Volumes have seen a gradual build-up, but no explosive volume yet.
He added that the stock is testing a key horizontal resistance at ₹5,050. A breakout above this zone, supported by volume, could open up a rally toward ₹5,250–5,400.
Meanwhile, analyst Kavita Agrawal has identified Senores Pharma and Cummins for significant upside potential ahead.
Senores Pharmaceutical
On its daily chart, Agrawal observed a strong breakout on high volumes supported by a healthy pullback and low volumes, which is considered a bullish sign.
She added that the current setup in Senores looks attractive with the trendline support holding well. According to her, this pullback presents a great entry opportunity with an immediate target of ₹834, accompanied by a stop-loss below ₹600.
Cummins India
Her other recommendation is Cummins India. Momentum is strong across the board, and volume picked up during the upward move.
She added that the stock has now reached that recharge zone, making this a buy-on-dip opportunity. Agrawal identified an ideal entry around ₹3,450, with a suggested stop loss at ₹3,325 for a potential target of ₹3,891.
