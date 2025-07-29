Dassault Aviation: Europe-US Customs Agreement
Saint-Cloud, France, July 29, 2025 – Following the announcement on Sunday, July 27, that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United States on the issue of customs duties, Éric Trappier , Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, stated:“Dassault Aviation is pleased that the aerospace industry has been exempted from customs duties. This exemption is positive for manufacturers in this sector, on both sides of the Atlantic.”
* * *
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com
PRESS CONTACTS:
Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - ...
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - ...
Attachment
-
PR_Dassault Aviation_Customs Agreement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment