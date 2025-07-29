Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dassault Aviation: Europe-US Customs Agreement


2025-07-29 05:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe-US Customs Agreement

Saint-Cloud, France, July 29, 2025 – Following the announcement on Sunday, July 27, that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United States on the issue of customs duties, Éric Trappier , Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, stated:“Dassault Aviation is pleased that the aerospace industry has been exempted from customs duties. This exemption is positive for manufacturers in this sector, on both sides of the Atlantic.”

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com

