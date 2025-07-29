Ex-RCB Player REVEALS Franchise's Internal Talks To Sack Virat Kohli As Captain In IPL 2019

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and England cricketer Moeen Ali has made a shocking revelation on the franchise's decision to sack the stalwart Virat Kohli from his captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Kohli has been part of the RCB since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, and his loyalty was rewarded when he clinched his maiden title in the IPL 2025. Kohli served as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Bangalore) from 2013 to 2021, when he decided to step down in order to manage his workload.

Kohli might have been the best batter for RCB over the last decade and a half, but he was not successful, despite leading the side to the IPL 2016 Final, when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 143 matches as RCB captain, Kohli won 66 and lost 70, with a success percentage of 46.15, with seven no results, reflecting a mixed legacy as a leader despite his consistent brilliance with the bat.

Kohli was on the verge of getting sacked as captain in IPL 2019

Given the team's inconsistent performances and lack of trophies under his leadership, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had talks to remove Virat Kohli from his captaincy duties in 2019, as revealed by Moeen Ali.

Moeen, who played for RCB from 2018 to 2021, further added that Parthiv Patel was considered for the role, but it did not materialise.

“Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was. In the final year, when Gary Kirsten was there-after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain,” Moeen Ali told Sports Tak.

“He had a brilliant cricketing brain. That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role," he added.

Virat Kohli continued as RCB captain till 2021 before stepping down from the leadership role at the end of the season, when the team was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Kohli was succeeded as a captain by Faf du Plessis, who was brought in by the RCB in 2022, and led the team to two playoffs in three seasons.

Virat Kohli's journey with IPL

Virat Kohli was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 12 lakh from the draft pick of U-19 players at the IPL 2008 Auction. Kohli was the captain when India clinched the U19 World Cup in the same year when the auction took place.

After being picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli was not able to make an impact as he aggregated just 718 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 21.75 in 45 matches from 2008 to 2010. However, Kohli's breakthrough IPL season came in 2011 when he emerged as the highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bangalore, amassing 557 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 121.08 in 16 matches.

Kohli's most successful season came in 2016, which was a record-breaking for the star batter, amassing 973 runs, including 4 fifties and 7 centuries, at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03 in 16 matches.

In the RCB's title-winning campaign, Virat Kohli amassed 657 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

In his IPL career, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 8661 runs, including 8 centuries and 63 fifties, at an average of 39.54 in 267 matches.