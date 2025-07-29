Gold Price FALLS On July 29: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Did gold prices rise or fall today? After a recent surge, find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata
Gold Price
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 1 gram: ₹9150 (₹10 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease), 100 grams: ₹915000 (₹1000 decrease).
24 Carat - 1 gram: ₹9982 (₹11 decrease), 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease), 100 grams: ₹998200 (₹1100 decrease).
18 Carat - 1 gram: ₹7487 (₹8 decrease), 10 grams: ₹74870 (₹80 decrease), 100 grams: ₹748700 (₹800 decrease).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹110 decrease).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹110 decrease).
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91550 (₹100 decrease).
24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99870 (₹110 decrease).
