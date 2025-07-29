Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price FALLS On July 29: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

2025-07-29 05:01:04
Did gold prices rise or fall today? After a recent surge, find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Gold Price

Today's gold prices: Did they rise or fall? After a recent jump, find out the current rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 1 gram: ₹9150 (₹10 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease), 100 grams: ₹915000 (₹1000 decrease).

24 Carat - 1 gram: ₹9982 (₹11 decrease), 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease), 100 grams: ₹998200 (₹1100 decrease).

18 Carat - 1 gram: ₹7487 (₹8 decrease), 10 grams: ₹74870 (₹80 decrease), 100 grams: ₹748700 (₹800 decrease).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹110 decrease).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹110 decrease).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹110 decrease).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat - 10 grams: ₹91550 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat - 10 grams: ₹99870 (₹110 decrease).

