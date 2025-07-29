Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan Panday Starrer Collects THIS

Saiyaara' set box office records in its first week, but earnings dipped in the second. Find out how much it earned in the last 11 days

'Saiyaara' saw huge success, but day 11 had the lowest single-day earnings at ₹9.25 crore, a 68.33% drop from Sunday's ₹30 crore. This is the first time 'Saiyaara' has earned less than ₹10 crore in a single day. The romantic drama had a record-breaking first week with ₹172.75 crore. After a ₹21.5 crore opening Friday, it grew 20.93% to ₹26 crore on Saturday and peaked at ₹35.75 crore on Sunday.The film maintained steady earnings from Monday to Thursday: ₹24 crore, ₹25 crore, ₹21.5 crore, and ₹19 crore respectively, totaling ₹172.75 crore for the first week. The second week started strong with ₹18 crore on Friday, only 5.26% less than the first Friday. Saturday saw a 47.22% jump to ₹26.5 crore, crossing ₹30 crore again on Sunday. Analysts attribute this to word-of-mouth and repeat viewings, making the second Sunday the second-highest earning day.Monday (Day 11) saw a 68.33% drop to ₹9.25 crore, while Tuesday (Day 12) earned only ₹0.63 crore, reflecting a decline in theater attendance. These are preliminary figures. 'Saiyaara' has earned a total of ₹257.13 crore in 12 days (₹172.75 crore in week one and ₹84.38 crore in week two so far), making it a blockbuster. It's expected to continue its theatrical run in the third week.'Saiyaara' is a heartwarming love story featuring Ahan Pandey as aspiring musician Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda as introverted writer Vaani Batra. It explores love, pain, self-discovery, and new beginnings. Director Mohit Suri presents a touching story that resonates with youth. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Saiyaara' adds another hit to their legacy.Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's performances and chemistry captivate audiences. The music, especially the title track, is a hit. Mohit Suri's direction skillfully handles emotions, music, and love. 'Saiyaara' faces new competition in week three, potentially reducing its screen share. However, given its positive reception, it's expected to continue earning well.