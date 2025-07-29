Kriti Sanon's Skincare Brand Hyphen Crosses Rs 400 Cr, Sets New Standard In Celebrity-Led Businesses

Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday week with a major milestone: her skincare brand Hyphen crosses Rs 400 crore in sales, marking her rise as a successful and hands-on entrepreneur in beauty.

As Kriti Sanon rings in her birthday week, she has more than just cake to celebrate. The Bollywood star has turned business powerhouse with her skincare brand, Hyphen, which has seen explosive success in just two years.

Rs 400 Cr Milestone & Rapid Growth

Launched in 2023, Hyphen has quietly become one of India's fastest-growing celebrity-led skincare brands. With over Rs 400 crore in gross sales, it's clear the brand isn't just riding on star power; it's backed by strong strategy and substance.

What makes the growth even more impressive? A 60% repeat customer rate and a 4X jump in consumer base, from 1 million to 4 million users in a year. The brand currently delivers to over 19,000 pin codes across India, showing its massive reach.

Kriti, who studied engineering before entering films, co-founded the brand with six engineers. Their goal was to create science-backed, effective skincare with nature-powered ingredients - and make it affordable.

Kriti on Building Hyphen

Sharing her excitement on the brand's second anniversary, Kriti wrote:

“Building Hyphen has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life... Watching it grow into a brand people love still feels surreal. This is just the beginning - here's to hyphening skincare with innovation!”

A New Era of Celebrity Entrepreneurship

What sets Hyphen apart is Kriti's hands-on role and genuine passion. This isn't just another celebrity endorsement - she's involved at every step, from formulation to branding. With a strong vision, accessible pricing, and a loyal community, Kriti is redefining what it means to be a celebrity entrepreneur in India.

With this kind of momentum, it's safe to say Kriti Sanon isn't just starring in films - she's starring in business too.