Rahul-Occupied-Congress Doesn't Want Its Mps To Support 'Op Sindoor' In Parliament: BJP MP Thakur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of sidelining its own experienced leaders and politicising 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Thakur took a swipe at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and referred to the Congress as“Rahul-occupied Congress” alleging that it deliberately suppressed voices within its own ranks who had represented India internationally.

Speaking on the discussion in Parliament on 'Operation Sindoor' and the delegation sent by Prime Minister Modi post the cessation in hostilities between the two neighbours, which included MPs from across party lines including the Congress, he said,“These are the same MPs (referring to Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari) who were sent abroad as part of India's official delegation after 'Operation Sindoor'. They effectively raised India's voice globally. Yet, their voices are not heard inside Parliament.”

“Why were they not allowed to speak in Parliament? Are they not competent or experienced enough?” he questioned.

Thakur stated that several countries had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and offered condolences to the victims' families after 'Operation Sindoor'.“But perhaps that doesn't sit well with Rahul Gandhi's Congress. Maybe that's why they don't want their own MPs to highlight this support in Parliament,” he claimed.

He accused the Congress party of using 'Operation Sindoor' as a political tool rather than standing with the armed forces.

“All they wanted was to question how many planes were downed. Not a single Congress MP asked how much damage was inflicted on Pakistan, how many terrorists were neutralised, or how many terror sites were destroyed.”

Even after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded in detail, Thakur said, Congress continued its accusatory tone.“Their line of questioning, their tone - everything shows whose side they're on,” he remarked, implying that the Opposition's approach was more political than patriotic.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the Congress of undermining the armed forces, a charge the Opposition denies stating that it is only seeking transparency which is allowed in a democracy.