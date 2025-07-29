Raftaar, Sunanda Sharma To Light Up DPL Opening Ceremony
Promising a night of glamour, music and high-octane energy, the opening ceremony will dazzle fans with spectacular performances by Punjabi pop sensation Sunanda Sharma, chart-topping rapper Raftaar, lyrical powerhouse KRSNA and the electrifying hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.
As cricket meets culture under the lights of Delhi, the DPL is all set to begin its new season with a celebration befitting the capital's spirit - bold, vibrant and unforgettable.
Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, President, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), said,“We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Delhi Premier League, ushering in a new chapter of excitement, opportunity, and high-quality cricket. This season marks a fresh beginning - not just for the teams and players, but also for fans across the city and beyond. With renewed energy, emerging talent, and a deeper commitment to promoting both men's and women's cricket, the DPL promises to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more engaging experience for everyone involved.”
The opening clash of DPL 2025 will set the tone for a thrilling season as South Delhi Superstarz take on the defending champions, East Delhi Riders, in what promises to be a blockbuster curtain-raiser. All eyes will be on star performers like Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi.
The men's final will be held on August 31 with September 1 reserved as a backup day in case of weather disruptions. The women's competition will be held from August 17 to August 24 showcasing a week of exciting and competitive cricket. This season will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, with a strong emphasis on competitive balance, emerging talent and fan engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment