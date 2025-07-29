403
China Rejects Trade Deals Against Its Interests
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed its disapproval of any commercial agreement that negatively impacts its national interests, following the signing of a trade pact between the United States and the European Union.
China “believes that all parties should resolve economic and trade differences through equal-footed dialogue,” stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing in Beijing.
His remarks underscored Beijing’s long-standing stance on handling trade disagreements through mutual respect and balanced discussions.
Touching on the recent trade discussions between the EU and the US, Guo stressed that the involved sides must “uphold a sound environment for international trade and economic cooperation, and observe the WTO rules.”
The emphasis was placed on the importance of maintaining a fair and cooperative global trade landscape.
The US and the EU concluded a trade agreement on Sunday, bringing an end to several months of ambiguity. President Donald Trump revealed the outcome after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.
Guo responded strongly, emphasizing that “We firmly oppose any party’s move to strike a deal at the cost of China’s interests,” signaling Beijing’s growing frustration with international deals that sideline its economic concerns.
Addressing the forthcoming negotiations between the US and China, set to occur in Sweden, Guo expressed optimism and said he “hopes the US will work with China” to “promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations.”
The third installment of US-China trade discussions—led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng—is scheduled to continue in Stockholm through July 30.
