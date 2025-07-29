Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia’s troops seize control of two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia’s troops seize control of two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region


2025-07-29 04:51:14
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced that its military forces had seized control of two more settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where intense fighting continues.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops captured the village of Belhiika, located roughly five kilometers (3.1 miles) south of the strategic city of Pokrovsk—a key area in the ongoing conflict. Moscow has repeatedly reported advances in this region over recent months, as battles have intensified near Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk remains a vital logistical center for Ukraine’s military operations in Donetsk, making it a significant target amid the escalating clashes.

The ministry also claimed that Russian forces took over the village of Boikivka, situated about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims. Due to the active conflict and limited access, independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging as the war enters its fourth year.

MENAFN29072025000045017281ID1109855495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search