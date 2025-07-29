403
Russia’s troops seize control of two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced that its military forces had seized control of two more settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where intense fighting continues.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops captured the village of Belhiika, located roughly five kilometers (3.1 miles) south of the strategic city of Pokrovsk—a key area in the ongoing conflict. Moscow has repeatedly reported advances in this region over recent months, as battles have intensified near Pokrovsk.
Pokrovsk remains a vital logistical center for Ukraine’s military operations in Donetsk, making it a significant target amid the escalating clashes.
The ministry also claimed that Russian forces took over the village of Boikivka, situated about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims. Due to the active conflict and limited access, independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging as the war enters its fourth year.
