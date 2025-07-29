403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Thirty More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 30 Palestinians lost their lives Tuesday following a barrage of Israeli airstrikes that hit residential buildings in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the heart of the Gaza Strip, according to a local hospital.
Al-Awda Hospital, situated inside the camp, reported that the victims—primarily women and children—were killed in intense bombing across the "New Camp" sector, a densely populated area in northern Nuseirat.
"The majority of the victims arrived in pieces due to the severity of the explosions," the hospital said in a statement. The attacks began early Tuesday and struck several civilian homes, it added.
The facility said it had exceeded its capacity, warning that medical staff were operating "under enormous pressure." While many of the wounded were in critical condition, a dire lack of essential medications and supplies was hampering their ability to provide care.
Local residents told media that eight members of one family died when their house was struck without warning, leveling the structure while they were inside.
Amid widespread devastation and limited access to emergency services, residents resorted to using donkey carts to carry the injured and deceased. "It was a tragic and shocking scene," said Mohammed al-Hour, a local Palestinian man, speaking to media.
He described the area as being under "relentless shelling for over an hour," which prevented evacuations and delayed emergency aid. "Ambulances arrived very late. We had to carry people using whatever means we could find," he added.
In a separate development, local residents told media that Israeli ground troops launched a limited incursion near the al-Mughraqa area and Wadi Bridge, northeast of Nuseirat. Tanks and artillery reportedly targeted farmland and residential outskirts.
"We suddenly saw tanks advancing while warplanes bombed nearby houses. We had no choice but to flee," said Ahmed Saidam, a displaced Palestinian. "We felt trapped from every direction. The strikes also caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure in the area," he said.
Civil defense crews stated they are still working to access bombed-out areas to search for survivors and recover the deceased, but their efforts have been severely obstructed by ongoing shelling and a critical lack of rescue equipment.
The Israeli military has not issued a statement regarding the strikes as of publication.
The violence in Nuseirat unfolds against a backdrop of deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Since Israel launched large-scale military operations in October 2023, civilians have been grappling with acute shortages of food, potable water, and medical supplies.
