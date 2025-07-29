MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Sam Speron Provides Insight Into Bunny Lines and Advances in Natural Facial Rejuvenation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Sam Speron, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in cosmetic procedures, educates patients on bunny lines, an often-overlooked sign of aging. These fine wrinkles appear on the sides of the nose during facial expressions like smiling, squinting, or scrunching. Many individuals seeking a youthful yet natural look express concern about these lines.“Most people don't notice their bunny lines until they deepen,” says Dr. Speron.“While they can add character, excessive or deep lines often make patients feel self-conscious. The key to treatment lies in subtlety-smoothing them while preserving natural expression.”Repeated contractions of the nasalis muscle cause bunny lines, which become more pronounced over time. Dr. Speron applies advanced techniques, including precise Botox injections , to relax these muscles and soften wrinkles without affecting facial movement.“Proper treatment keeps the face looking natural, not stiff or overdone,” explains Dr. Speron.“It's about refinement, not freezing.”Beyond treating bunny lines, Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC provides a full range of cosmetic procedures, including facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and laser treatments . By prioritizing patient education and personalized care, Dr. Speron ensures individuals understand their options before making decisions.“Plastic surgery enhances confidence rather than changing identity,” Dr. Speron emphasizes.“I focus on a natural approach-helping patients look refreshed, not different.”For more information about Dr. Sam Speron and his expertise in facial aesthetics, visit Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery or contact his office at 847-696-9900.

