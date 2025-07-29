Indian Ambassador To Egypt Hosts U-17 Squash Team For Junior Worlds In Cairo
India have sent an eight-member contingent to Egypt with four players each in the men's and women's categories.
"Ambassador @AmbSKReddy welcomed the U-17 Squash Team representing India at the World Junior Squash Championships in Cairo. We are proud to see the success of @Anahat_Singh13 , who won the Bronze Medal in Women's Singles, ending the drought after 15 years!" Embassy of India in Cairo shared the glimpses of an event on X.
The 17-year-old Anahat, who became the first Indian squash player since Dipika Pallikal in 2010 to win a medal at the junior worlds by clinching a bronze, will be leading India's challenge at the World Squash Junior Team Championships, which will run from July 27 to August 1 at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club.
Anahat will be joined by Anika Dubey, Unnati Tripathi and Navya Sundararajan in the Indian women's team that has been clubbed in Group B alongside Hong Kong, Brazil and Ireland.
The four-member India men's team, featuring U17 Asian champion Aryaveer Dewan, Arihant KS, Yusha Nafees and Sandhesh PR, has been drawn in Group E. They have been clubbed alongside Japan, South Africa and Germany in the group.
As many as 22 countries and 38 teams are participating in the World Junior Squash Team Championships. There are 22 participants in the men's draw, while 16 teams are part of the women's section.
India are yet to win a World Squash Junior Team Championships title. Squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Games.
