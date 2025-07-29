403
Ancient Tombs in Türkiye Uncover Iron Age Secrets
(MENAFN) Archaeologists working at an ancient burial site in eastern Türkiye’s Van province are shedding new light on Iron Age Urartian society, uncovering clues that suggest women may have held positions of authority during that era.
The team resumed excavations this year at Çavuştepe Castle—originally built by Urartian King Sarduri II between 764 and 734 BC—and its adjacent necropolis, a burial ground located to the north. The work is being carried out with authorization from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Despite the intense summer heat and heavy dust, the excavation team, led by Rafet Çavuşoğlu, head of the archaeology department at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, is meticulously unearthing layers of history that have been hidden for over 2,000 years.
Within the necropolis—believed to be the resting place of Urartian elites—the researchers have discovered human remains alongside ceramic artifacts. These findings are expected to deepen understanding of the kingdom's social structures, burial practices, and the economic lives of its upper class.
Diverse Burial Customs Uncovered
Speaking to media, Çavuşoğlu described the discoveries as offering significant insight into Urartian funerary rituals.
Excavations at the site have been ongoing for nearly a decade, and according to Çavuşoğlu, multiple burial traditions have been identified over the years.
“We can understand how tolerant the Urartian society, or the people who lived in Cavustepe Castle, were in terms of religious beliefs by examining their burial customs. So far, we have encountered more than 50 inhumation burials. In addition to these, we have also witnessed individuals being buried alongside horses and dogs. Moreover, we see urn-type graves in which the deceased, ranging from children to young women and middle-aged individuals, were cremated before burial.”
One of the season’s most noteworthy discoveries involves seals found with female skeletons—a detail that points to the likelihood of women occupying administrative or authoritative roles in Urartian society.
“In Urartian culture, especially at Cavustepe, women carrying seals show they were part of the ruling class and they had a say in society,” said Çavuşoğlu. “It is quite intriguing for us that they held decision-making positions.”
The team also identified joint male-female burials, suggesting that the society may have been centered around monogamous nuclear families rather than polygamous arrangements.
Çavuşoğlu noted that children were often buried with jewelry, highlighting their cherished status within the community.
“As always, we are encountering new findings that surprise us. Since each burial tradition reveals a different custom, along with distinct jewelry and ornate objects, we believe this year’s excavations will once again hold surprises,” Çavuşoğlu added.
