US senator calls on Netanyahu to allow aid into Gaza
(MENAFN) US Senator Dick Durbin urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to permit humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, highlighting the worsening conditions faced by those trapped in the blockaded territory.
"Quite simply, the humanitarian conditions in Gaza are appalling, unconscionable and cruel," Durbin stated on the Senate floor.
He referenced over 100 non-governmental organizations, including Mercy Corps, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, and Oxfam, which recently emphasized the severity of the crisis and warned of widespread starvation throughout Gaza.
"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s nearly three-month blockade of humanitarian assistance, three-quarters of the population in Gaza is facing emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger. The tiniest of babies cannot even access formula and risk heartbreaking death," Durbin added.
