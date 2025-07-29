403
Thai, Cambodian army commanders discuss truce
(MENAFN) For the first time since the recent border clashes, military commanders from Thailand and Cambodia met on Tuesday following the initiation of a ceasefire that began Monday night.
According to a statement from the Royal Thai Army on social media, commanders across all three contested border zones have agreed to maintain the ceasefire and suspend troop movements until the General Border Committee meets on August 4.
Cambodia’s Defense Ministry spokeswoman, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, confirmed the discussions during a press briefing. She noted that both sides consented to "respect the ceasefire, halt troop deployment, restore communication and information-sharing channels, and seek guidance from their superiors on any unresolved issues," as shared by the country’s Information Ministry.
Socheata stressed that Cambodian forces remain "fully committed" to honoring the ceasefire and fostering peace, in line with the agreement reached by the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand during their recent meeting in Malaysia.
This commanders’ meeting followed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of the ceasefire on Monday, after a gathering between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.
The border conflict has resulted in dozens of casualties, including soldiers from both sides.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Thai military accused Cambodia of breaching the ceasefire, an allegation Cambodia denied, reaffirming its compliance since the ceasefire took effect.
