Google Admits Flaws in Türkiye Earthquake Alert
(MENAFN) Google admitted on Monday that its earthquake early warning mechanism did not deliver precise notifications during the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Türkiye in 2023.
The system had the capability to issue its highest-tier alert to around 10 million individuals located within 157 kilometers (98 miles) of the epicenter.
If activated correctly, this could have allowed those at risk up to 35 seconds to find shelter.
Despite this potential, only 469 "Take Action" warnings were actually transmitted for the first earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.8.
In a statement provided to a news agency, Google explained that roughly 500,000 people had instead received a lower-intensity alert, meant for "light shaking."
These alerts are less noticeable and are not designed to grab immediate user attention like the critical warnings.
Previously, Google had informed the news agency that the system had "performed well," based on an internal review conducted in 2023.
This early warning platform is promoted by Google as a "global safety net" and is accessible in close to 100 countries, particularly where formal government-operated early warning networks are not in place.
The Android Earthquake Alerts (AEA) system, overseen by Google, runs independently from any national authority.
It is specifically developed to function on Android smartphones, which constitute more than 70% of mobile devices used across Türkiye.
On February 6, 2023, two massive earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye, leading to the deaths of over 55,000 individuals and injuring more than 100,000 others.
