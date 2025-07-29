Lakeland Capital Launches Southeast In-House Property Management Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital , a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, has successfully launched Patterdale Management, a full-service property management firm. The wholly owned entity is dedicated to delivering institutional-grade property management with a community-focus for Lakeland Capital's apartment units.

“We built Patterdale from the ground up to enhance operational efficiencies across our portfolio,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital.“It marks a new milestone in our vertically integrated approach and reaffirms our guiding principle of blending disciplined performance management with a commitment to resident satisfaction, community engagement, and long-term value creation.”

Lakeland Capital has utilized in-house and hybrid property management through affiliates in its respective markets. Patterdale will build on this existing infrastructure by consolidating operations and providing a comprehensive range of localized services tailored to the strategic needs of institutional real estate owners, including revenue and leasing optimization, resident experience and community engagement, maintenance and capital oversight.

It will seek to optimize revenue through market-responsive pricing, targeted digital marketing and high-conversion leasing operations that drive net operating income growth. In terms of driving positive community engagement, Patterdale will utilize service-forward resident relations, curated programming and on-site experiences that enhance retention and foster a sense of place. Capital oversight efforts will be focused on proactive maintenance planning and vendor management.

Patterdale is also tasked with providing transparent financial reporting with customizable dashboards and detailed budget performance insights.

“We believe the best property management combines operational precision with human connection,” said Cindy Cleaver, director of property management at Lakeland Capital.“At Patterdale, we apply data-driven decision making and institutional reporting and controls to every property - while never losing sight of the residents, neighborhoods and stakeholders that define long-term success.”

Headquartered in Savannah, Patterdale will initially manage about 400 apartment units with another 200 planned by year-end in the Southeast and other select markets along the East Coast - focusing on both established metros and high-growth secondary markets. It's parent company, Lakeland Capital, continues to leverage its vertically integrated approach to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $200 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its long-term approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

