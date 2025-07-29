Elli Avrram Shares How Her Family Made Her Birthday Special In Her Home Country Sweden

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam, who turned a year older today, has opened up about how her family made the day truly special for her in Sweden.

The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress shared how she continues to hold on to cherished traditions when it comes to celebrating her birthday. AvrRam revealed that for her, birthdays are about feeling grateful and growing wiser with each passing year. She described how she follows the Swedish style of celebration, a tradition she's held dear since childhood.

Speaking about the decision, she shared,“My birthday for me means one year wiser and gratitude for being alive. I always celebrate my birthday in Swedish style, which means I wake up in bed with breakfast, cake, and gifts! It's how I've been celebrated since childhood and how I always wish to be celebrated. I never bring in the birthday at night. I wake up and celebrate it!”

“This year I came home to Sweden to celebrate my birthday with my family because I miss them a lot, and these are precious moments that can never come back.”

AvrRam also posted a few glimpses from the celebration on Instagram.

On the professional front, the Swedish-Greek actress, who is based in Mumbai, got her big break with the lead role in Saurabh Varma's comedy-thriller“Mickey Virus.” She later gained wider recognition for her role in the Hindi film“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.” She also appeared on the reality show“Bigg Boss” in 2013, which brought her into the limelight. Elli also made a special appearance alongside Aamir Khan in the song“Har Funn Maula” from the film“Koi Jaane Na.”

Known as the first Swedish actress to make a mark in Bollywood, Elli has often drawn attention for her striking resemblance to actress Katrina Kaif.