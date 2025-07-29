Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Welcomes Renewed Talks Between U.S., Russia

2025-07-29 04:22:44
(MENAFN) As diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States gain momentum, China on Tuesday emphasized that stronger bilateral relations between the two powers "contribute to world peace."

“Russia and the US are permanent members of the UN Security Council and influential major countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated during a Beijing news briefing. “China welcomes the improvements in Russia-US ties which contribute to peace and stability in the world.”

Ties between Washington and Moscow plunged to historic lows following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other conflicts. However, US President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has pursued renewed engagement with Russia, aiming to resolve the war that began in February 2022.

Recent talks held in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye led to agreements to restore diplomatic staff levels and explore shared economic ventures.

On Monday, Trump issued a stern warning to Russia, threatening sanctions and secondary tariffs unless Moscow ends the Ukraine conflict within "about 10 or 12 days," an accelerated timeframe compared to his earlier 50-day ultimatum, which would have extended into early September.

Search