US Tightens Visa Interview Waiver Rules From September 2 In New Update

The US Department of State has tightened the visa interview waiver rules in a new update on July 25.

The visa interview waiver programme allows some applicants to submit a visa application by mail instead of being interviewed at the Embassy. This will be easily determined while you are registering to apply for your visa online - the website will ask tthe applicant some questions and then may or may not direct them to the visa appointment page, depending on their eligibility.

The new programme update will overrule the one issued in February, which means that all those applying for a US non-immigration visa will have to keep these new regulations in mind.

What's new?

From September 2, all nonimmigrant visa applicants, including applicants under the age of 14 and over the age of 79, will generally require an in-person interview with a consular officer, the authority said.

Earlier, applicants of broader categories were eligible for the interview waiver programme.

Exemptions, who's still eligible?

There are some exceptions to this update, which means that the people applying for visas in the categories listed below may be eligible for the visa interview waiver programme. They are:

1. Diplomats and Foreign Government Officials

Applicants classifiable under the visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1, applicants for diplomatic- or official-type visas; and

2. Renewing a B-1, B-2 visa or a Border Crossing Card

Applicants renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of the prior visa's expiration, and who were at least 18 years old at the time of the prior visa's issuance.

To be eligible for a waiver based on this, applicants should apply in their country of nationality or residence; should have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived); and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Consular officers can also ask for an interview on a case-by-case basis for any reason.