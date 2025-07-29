403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amnesty International condemns Israel’s temporary pauses of genocide on Gaza
(MENAFN) Amnesty International has sharply criticized Israel’s recently declared “tactical pause” in its genocide in Gaza, labeling it “desperately insufficient” in the face of what it describes as an ongoing genocide against Palestinians.
"Israel's announced ‘tactical pause’ in Gaza is desperately insufficient while it commits genocide against Palestinians, who are facing the catastrophic conditions Israel deliberately engineered,” the organization stated on Monday via social media.
The group highlighted that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire and accused Israel of intentionally creating the conditions responsible for widespread suffering.
“There must be an immediate & sustained ceasefire, and an end to Israel’s genocide," Amnesty insisted.
The organization stressed that brief, temporary pauses in hostilities offer minimal relief to the population.
“Temporary, tactical pauses while providing small respites are nowhere near enough, given the unthinkable death & suffering Palestinians in Gaza have endured for 21 months,” it added.
Amnesty also demanded the immediate removal of all restrictions on aid and movement within and into the Gaza Strip. It called for the full restoration of the UN-led humanitarian aid framework and the dismantling of what it termed Israel’s “weaponized aid” system.
“We must restore the pre-existing UN-led humanitarian aid system & dismantle the disastrous, cruel model of weaponized aid imposed by Israel,” the organization emphasized.
Appealing to the global community, Amnesty declared that the “international community has a moral & legal obligation to act decisively against the killing & starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.”
The group urged Israel to fully adhere to international law by opening all border crossings for ongoing humanitarian access and halting “unlawful military operations.”
"Israel's announced ‘tactical pause’ in Gaza is desperately insufficient while it commits genocide against Palestinians, who are facing the catastrophic conditions Israel deliberately engineered,” the organization stated on Monday via social media.
The group highlighted that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire and accused Israel of intentionally creating the conditions responsible for widespread suffering.
“There must be an immediate & sustained ceasefire, and an end to Israel’s genocide," Amnesty insisted.
The organization stressed that brief, temporary pauses in hostilities offer minimal relief to the population.
“Temporary, tactical pauses while providing small respites are nowhere near enough, given the unthinkable death & suffering Palestinians in Gaza have endured for 21 months,” it added.
Amnesty also demanded the immediate removal of all restrictions on aid and movement within and into the Gaza Strip. It called for the full restoration of the UN-led humanitarian aid framework and the dismantling of what it termed Israel’s “weaponized aid” system.
“We must restore the pre-existing UN-led humanitarian aid system & dismantle the disastrous, cruel model of weaponized aid imposed by Israel,” the organization emphasized.
Appealing to the global community, Amnesty declared that the “international community has a moral & legal obligation to act decisively against the killing & starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.”
The group urged Israel to fully adhere to international law by opening all border crossings for ongoing humanitarian access and halting “unlawful military operations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment