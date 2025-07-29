Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Research Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Epigenomics, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Human papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market was USD 1.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.11% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is due to increasing awareness of cervical cancer, increased screening programs, and technological advancements in diagnostic technologies in global healthcare systems.



Internationally, the use of HPV testing is increasing with growing awareness regarding prevention of cervical cancer, government-sponsored screening programs, and WHO's initiative to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health issue. Developed countries have embraced HPV-based screening on a large scale, and developing nations are also adopting it, with the support of global health programs. Its high sensitivity and long-term risk prediction make it a method of choice in contemporary gynecological practice.

Growth Driver in the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market

Increasing Awareness and Government Screening Programs

International awareness programs and country-level screening programs have increased demand for HPV testing to a large extent. Governments in developed and emerging economies are adopting routine cervical cancer screening guidelines for women aged 30 and older. WHO organizations advocate for HPV testing as a key tool for early detection of cancer.

Greater awareness of HPV-associated cancers and immunization also reinforces demand. These efforts account for early diagnosis, prompt intervention, and overall reduction in HPV-associated disease burden, thus driving the market forward. SEP 2024, The United States, Australia, India, and Japan are rolling out a key initiative to fight cervical cancer across the Indo-Pacific, a preventable disease which is a significant health crisis in the region. This initiative is part of larger announcements made during the Quad Leaders Summit.

Technological Breakthroughs in HPV Testing

Innovation in diagnostic methods - like PCR, next-generation sequencing, and self-sampling kits - has revolutionized HPV testing by enhancing accuracy, accessibility, and convenience. Automated platforms, multiplex assays, and liquid-based cytology enable quicker turnaround times and large-scale screening. These technologies are particularly precious in resource-poor settings and enable wider adoption in public health systems. Ongoing R&D spending by diagnostic firms serves to improve test sensitivity and affordability, fueling additional market growth. June 2023, The WHO has prequalified a fourth test for human papillomavirus (HPV). Although most HPV infections will clear on their own, a few of the higher-risk types can cause cervical cancer, so HPV testing is important for cervical cancer screening.

Rising Prevalence of HPV-Associated Cancers

Growing global incidence of HPV-related cancers, particularly cervical cancer, is a strong market driver. Cervical cancer is the fourth leading female cancer in the world according to the WHO, and the overwhelming majority of cases are caused by high-risk HPV types. Growing cases of cancer have driven the need for early detection strategies, putting HPV testing at the center of preventive medicine.

As healthcare professionals and patients strive for surefire diagnostic measures, HPV testing is also becoming a necessity in women's health care. An estimated 47,984 new cases of cancer occur each year in the United States in areas of the body where human papillomavirus (HPV) commonly occurs.

Challenge in the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market

Limited Access in Low-Income Countries

In spite of worldwide awareness, HPV testing is not readily available in low- and middle-income countries because of a lack of healthcare infrastructure and resources. There are few laboratory facilities, skilled professionals, and regular screening programs in most areas. Cultural taboo and sexual stigma also discourage HPV testing participation. This inequality avoids early diagnosis and enhances the risk of cervical cancer at advanced stages. It is essential to overcome these barriers using cost-effective point-of-care diagnostics and education initiatives for equitable market expansion.

Exorbitant Cost of Sophisticated HPV Testing Technologies

The price of advanced HPV testing technologies, including PCR-based platforms and DNA sequencing, can be out of reach for healthcare systems and some patients. As developed nations implement these technologies into regular screening, the affordability gap restricts accessibility in resource-scarce settings. In addition, maintenance costs, quality assurance, and specialized staff requirements contribute to higher operating costs for clinics and laboratories. This cost factor hinders mass screening activities, particularly in developing countries.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights



Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hologic Inc

Qiagen NV F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Key Attributes: