Eviden to deploy a 5G Mobile Private Network at Port of Ploče

Ploče, Croatia - July 29, 2025 – Eviden , the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announces that it has been awarded a strategic contract to deploy a 5G Mobile Private Network featuring key components of its Lifelink solution at the Port of Ploče in Croatia. This initiative marks a major step in the port's digital transformation journey through the ambitious Smart Port project, aimed at modernizing logistics, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing security using cutting-edge 5G technology .

The Port of Ploče serves as a critical logistics hub in Central and Southeastern Europe, and the deployment of a dedicated 5G network will enable seamless, real-time connectivity across port operations. The project is being delivered in collaboration with local partner Markoja .

"This implementation is a pivotal move toward smarter, safer and more connected port operations to support the Port of Ploče's digital agenda", said Sandi Marušić, Head of Eviden, Atos Group, in Croatia .

“We are proud to bring our industry-proven Lifelink solution designed to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity for mission-critical environments”, said Lionel Toullier, Global Head of Critical-Communication Solutions, Eviden, Atos Group.

“Through this agreement, we will significantly enhance and digitalize processes within the port area. This will ultimately enable better traffic management, increase efficiency in the transport of goods and passengers, improve safety in cargo transport and port operations, and reduce pollution,” said Tomislav Batur, Director of the Port of Ploče Authority .

The Lifelink 5G Mobile Private Network key components deployed by Eviden's critical communications experts, support:



Real-time location system (RTLS): Enables accurate tracking of ships and vehicles, improves traffic, mooring and parking management within the port, and increases security by preventing unauthorized access.

Advanced cargo monitoring: Implementation of smart cameras and sensors for automated cargo identification and analytics, improving the safety and efficiency of terminal operations.

Incident prevention and management: Deployment of thermal cameras, fire sensors, and air and sea quality measurement sensors, along with a local weather station, to strengthen safety protocols and emergency response capabilities. Drone surveillance: The 5G private network will also support real-time drone operations for cargo and infrastructure monitoring.

About Lifelink:

Eviden's Lifelink solution is specifically designed for mission-critical environments. It offers:



Secure and resilient communication

Low-latency, high-throughput connectivity

Integration with IoT, AI, and edge computing Custom engineering for complex operational landscapes

Proven success of its Lifelink solution in defense, energy and utilities now leads Eviden to expand into large-scale infrastructure projects in the transport and manufacturing sectors.

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Atos Group: Isabelle Grangé | ... | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Eviden: Ivana Sotonica | ... | +385 91 2867 163

