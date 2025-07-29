403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Treasury Increases Borrowing Estimate
(MENAFN) The U.S. Treasury Department revealed on Monday that it has increased its projected borrowing requirement for the third quarter of the current year, now estimating a total of $1 trillion.
According to a formal declaration from the Treasury, the anticipated cash balance by the end of September stands at $850 billion.
This revised borrowing projection is $453 billion more than what was initially projected in April.
The additional $453 billion in borrowing primarily stems from a smaller-than-expected starting cash balance at the beginning of the quarter and a forecast of reduced net cash inflows.
"Excluding the lower than assumed beginning-of-quarter cash balance, the current quarter borrowing estimate is $60 billion higher than announced in April," the statement noted.
Looking ahead to the final quarter of 2025, the Treasury anticipates borrowing $590 billion, maintaining a projected cash balance of $850 billion by the close of December.
The department also pointed out that it borrowed $65 billion during the April-to-June period, ending that quarter with a cash reserve of $457 billion.
Back in April, the Department had estimated it would borrow $514 billion in the second quarter, aiming for an end-of-June cash balance of $850 billion.
According to a formal declaration from the Treasury, the anticipated cash balance by the end of September stands at $850 billion.
This revised borrowing projection is $453 billion more than what was initially projected in April.
The additional $453 billion in borrowing primarily stems from a smaller-than-expected starting cash balance at the beginning of the quarter and a forecast of reduced net cash inflows.
"Excluding the lower than assumed beginning-of-quarter cash balance, the current quarter borrowing estimate is $60 billion higher than announced in April," the statement noted.
Looking ahead to the final quarter of 2025, the Treasury anticipates borrowing $590 billion, maintaining a projected cash balance of $850 billion by the close of December.
The department also pointed out that it borrowed $65 billion during the April-to-June period, ending that quarter with a cash reserve of $457 billion.
Back in April, the Department had estimated it would borrow $514 billion in the second quarter, aiming for an end-of-June cash balance of $850 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment