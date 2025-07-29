403
DSS Brings a New Week of the Unmissable Great Dubai Summer Sale Daily Surprises Across the City
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai United Arab Emirates, 29 July 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues to bring the season’s biggest-ever savings for the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), including another packed-week of the incredible GDSS Daily Surprises running until 7 August. A brand-new, one-day only deal will continue to drop every single day at a different location, offering shoppers jaw-dropping discounts of up 90 per cent off across top brands in fashion, beauty, electronics, jewellery, and more. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), there’s no better time to shop smart and score big!
Each surprise is revealed just 24 hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website, as well as @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok - so savvy shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned and move fast.
TUESDAY, 29 JULY
The second week of GDSS Daily Surprises commences on Tuesday, 29 July at Michael Kors, the perfect location for a wardrobe makeover at incredible prices. Taking place in the Mall of the Emirates, the one-day sale will reach up to a whopping 60 per cent on fashionable handbags and sparkling watches.
WEDNESDAY, 30 JULY
For all the jewellery enthusiasts, Damas offers a discount of 60 per cent off on the stunning Farfasha collection only on Wednesday, 30 July. Head on down to Deira City Centre for an unbelievable opportunity to purchase this iconic collection.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
