Putin Confidante Matviyenko In Geneva Despite Sanctions



Deutsch de Auftritt von Putin-Vertrauter Matwijenko in Genf trotz Sanktionen Original Read more: Auftritt von Putin-Vertrauter Matwijenko in Genf trotz Sanktione Русский ru Валентина Матвиенко выступила в Женеве вопреки санкциям Read more: Валентина Матвиенко выступила в Женеве вопреки санкция

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Russia's most powerful woman and confidante of President Putin, Valentina Matviyenko, has appeared as Chair of the Russian Federation Council in Geneva – even though she is on the sanctions list for her support of the invasion of Ukraine. This content was published on July 29, 2025 - 09:02 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The experience of two world wars must be a warning against a third world war, said Matviyenko, in view of the conflicts in the world. As an ardent supporter of the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin, the 76-year-old is on Western sanctions lists – those of the US, the EU and Switzerland.

In Russia, pictures were shown of Matviyenko, who had travelled there in a government plane, being greeted with flowers when she landed. She is attending a meeting of presidents of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) lasting several days in Geneva. President of the Swiss House of Representatives Maja Riniker opened the 15th summit of women parliament presidents on Monday.

More More Switzerland introduces new EU sanctions targeting Russian media

This content was published on Apr 23, 2025 Swiss companies are now forbidden to advertise in eight additional Russian media organisations.

Read more: Switzerland introduces new EU sanctions targeting Russian medi