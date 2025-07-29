Putin Confidante Matviyenko In Geneva Despite Sanctions
Deutsch
de
Auftritt von Putin-Vertrauter Matwijenko in Genf trotz Sanktionen
Original
Auftritt von Putin-Vertrauter Matwijenko in Genf trotz Sanktionen
Русский
ru
Валентина Матвиенко выступила в Женеве вопреки санкциям
Валентина Матвиенко выступила в Женеве вопреки санкциям
The experience of two world wars must be a warning against a third world war, said Matviyenko, in view of the conflicts in the world. As an ardent supporter of the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin, the 76-year-old is on Western sanctions lists – those of the US, the EU and Switzerland.
In Russia, pictures were shown of Matviyenko, who had travelled there in a government plane, being greeted with flowers when she landed. She is attending a meeting of presidents of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) lasting several days in Geneva. President of the Swiss House of Representatives Maja Riniker opened the 15th summit of women parliament presidents on Monday.More More Switzerland introduces new EU sanctions targeting Russian media
