Former Canadian PM Trudeau Visits Valais Mountains

“With Xavier Trudeau to Zermatt in Switzerland for mountaineering, hiking, via ferrata-ing and more melted cheese than anyone should safely eat,” Trudeau wrote with the photo. In an Instagram story, the former politician also showed off his son and the mountain panorama – with a 365-degree shot.
Earlier this year, Trudeau, who was born in the capital Ottawa, stepped down as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada. He had held the office since 2015 and was subsequently re-elected twice. Trudeau had led the Liberal Party of Canada since 2013.
Five years earlier, he had been elected to the Canadian House of Commons. Trudeau's father Pierre Elliott was Canadian Prime Minister between 1968 and 1984.
Justin Trudeau has three children with his former wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – two sons and a daughter.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
