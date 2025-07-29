Former Canadian PM Trudeau Visits Valais Mountains

Deutsch de Kanadischer Ex-Premier Justin Trudeau geniesst Bergtour im Wallis Original Read more: Kanadischer Ex-Premier Justin Trudeau geniesst Bergtour im Walli

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Switzerland. The 53-year-old posted a picture of himself and his son Xavier mountain climbing in Valais on the Instagram platform on Monday. This content was published on July 29, 2025 - 09:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“With Xavier Trudeau to Zermatt in Switzerland for mountaineering, hiking, via ferrata-ing and more melted cheese than anyone should safely eat,” Trudeau wrote with the photo. In an Instagram story, the former politician also showed off his son and the mountain panorama – with a 365-degree shot.

Earlier this year, Trudeau, who was born in the capital Ottawa, stepped down as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada. He had held the office since 2015 and was subsequently re-elected twice. Trudeau had led the Liberal Party of Canada since 2013.

Five years earlier, he had been elected to the Canadian House of Commons. Trudeau's father Pierre Elliott was Canadian Prime Minister between 1968 and 1984.

Justin Trudeau has three children with his former wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – two sons and a daughter.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl