AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) MRH Switzerland Confirms Its Growth Momentum In The First Half Of 2025 And Improves Profitability

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – MRH Switzerland confirms its growth momentum in the first half of 2025 and improves profitability

29.07.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Press release

Interlaken, 29 July 2025

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – MRH Switzerland confirms its growth momentum in the first half of 2025 and improves profitability

MRH Switzerland AG, the hotel subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), generated revenue of CHF 103.9 million in the first half of 2025, which is 3.7% higher than the CHF 100.2 million achieved in the previous year. This growth was entirely organic. EBITDAR for the first half of the year is expected to be between CHF 26.5 and 27.5 million, compared to CHF 25.4 million in the first half of 2024. This represents a significant improvement in the operating margin. This performance reflects solid demand in the premium segment, cost discipline, and the ongoing optimization of the price-volume mix.

Activity indicators remain positive: occupancy rates are rising, price positioning remains stable, and several flagship hotels - including the Mont Cervin Palace in Zermatt, the AlpenGold Hotel in Davos, the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel in Interlaken and La Réserve Eden au Lac in Zurich - are performing above expectations. This underscores the effectiveness of the strategy for flagship destinations.

((The positive development of our key figures and the solidity of our margins confirm the effectiveness of our hotel strategy. We will continue to invest in operational excellence and the customer experience, in order to create sustainable value)), said Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS.

The detailed Half-year Report of AEVIS will be published on September 18, 2025. On that day, AEVIS will participate in Investora Zurich, a conference for investors and analysts, and will present its half-year results at 10:50 am.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, ..., +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, ..., +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS). .

End of Media Release

