Implenia wins building construction contracts worth over CHF 400 million

29.07.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Large-scale, demanding building construction projects that fit with strategic focus on specialisation | Medical research and training centre | New residential development | Modernisation and site development projects | Contracts worth over CHF 400 million in total Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 July 2025 – Implenia has won several more attractive building construction contracts. All of these projects fit well with Implenia's strategy of focusing on specialised buildings that require comprehensive expertise and many years of experience. The projects are worth around CHF 400 million altogether to Implenia. New medical research and training centre, University of Bern, Inselareal

A new medical research and training center is being built on the northern side of the Inselareal site. This will bring together five institutes of the Medical Faculty of the University of Bern into one building. Canton Bern has commissioned Implenia to carry out the master builder work, which is scheduled to last from May 2026 to July 2028. The new building will contain state-of-the-art laboratories, office space, and training and meeting rooms, spread over seven upper and five underground floors. New development: Schachenweid, Oetwil am See

Seraina Investment Foundation, represented by Seraina Invest AG, has asked Implenia to plan and build eight apartment buildings with 90 owner-occupied apartments in a prime location in the Zurich Oberland region. Generous outdoor spaces, a shared parking garage under the buildings, plus commercial space on the ground floor all help add to the attractiveness of the new development. The new-builds are being planned and constructed according to the Minergie standard using BIM. Work begins in summer 2025 and should last until October 2027. Further modernisation, site development and school construction projects

Implenia has also been commissioned with the comprehensive modernisation and conversion of an inner-city building into a mixed-use property with retail and office space. The Group will be developing a site in French-speaking Switzerland, converting an old factory area into a new district complete with housing, workplaces and businesses. Implenia has also won contracts to build two large new school buildings in Switzerland and Germany. Implenia is building a new medical research and training centre on the University of Bern's Inselareal site (image: ©Bau- und Verkehrsdirektion des Kantons Bern). The Schachenweid development, Oetwil am See: Implenia is building 90 owner-occupied apartments in a prime location in the Zurich Oberland (image: ©OVA Studio GmbH). Contact for media:

20 August 2025: Interim results 2025, Analysts and Media Conference

04 March 2026: Annual results 2025, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia .

