Implenia Wins Building Construction Contracts Worth Over CHF 400 Million
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Large-scale, demanding building construction projects that fit with strategic focus on specialisation | Medical research and training centre | New residential development | Modernisation and site development projects | Contracts worth over CHF 400 million in total
Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 July 2025 – Implenia has won several more attractive building construction contracts. All of these projects fit well with Implenia's strategy of focusing on specialised buildings that require comprehensive expertise and many years of experience. The projects are worth around CHF 400 million altogether to Implenia.
New medical research and training centre, University of Bern, Inselareal
New development: Schachenweid, Oetwil am See
Further modernisation, site development and school construction projects
Implenia is building a new medical research and training centre on the University of Bern's Inselareal site (image: ©Bau- und Verkehrsdirektion des Kantons Bern).
The Schachenweid development, Oetwil am See: Implenia is building 90 owner-occupied apartments in a prime location in the Zurich Oberland (image: ©OVA Studio GmbH).
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia .
