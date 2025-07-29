EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

PALFINGER AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES TREASURY SHARES WORTH EUR 100 MILLION

29.07.2025 / 07:58 CET/CEST

Strong interest from global institutional investors

Sale price per share EUR 35.40 and gross proceeds of EUR 100 million

Transaction enables PALFINGER to accelerate growth Free float of the share increases significantly

Bergheim, Austria, July 29th, 2025 – PALFINGER AG has successfully placed 2,826,516 treasury shares (ISIN AT0000758305), corresponding to 7.5% of the Company's share capital with institutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per share amounts to EUR 35.40, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 100 million. The transaction was multiple times oversubscribed. Closing is intended for July 31st, 2025.



Transactions as growth accelerators

The net proceeds from the sale of treasury shares will be used by PALFINGER, among other things, to further expand service structures in Europe and North America, realize further growth opportunities particularly in North America and Asia, intensify its activities in the defense business, and strengthen the Company's capital structure. This puts PALFINGER in an ideal position to participate in investment programs such as the German fiscal package, Rearm Europe, and the US Stargate Project.



Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER:“This transaction represents an important milestone in the successful development of PALFINGER and will support the implementation of our new Strategy 2030, which we will present at Capital Markets Day on October 10, 2025.”



Free float of shares increases significantly

The successful transaction significantly increases the free float of PALFINGER's share capital to 43.5%. This will continue to improve the liquidity of the share in the future and increase the possibility of inclusion in the Vienna benchmark index ATX.



Felix Strohbichler, CFO of PALFINGER:“The successful transaction allows PALFINGER to accelerate our growth strategy and further expand our service network. In addition, the sale of the treasury shares will enhance free-float and trading liquidity in the PALFINGER stock, while expanding our international shareholder base.”



BofA Securities and UniCredit acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the context of the placement.





ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,350 employees (not including contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide, comprehensive sales and service network, PALFINGER meets the challenges of its customers and creates added value. PALFINGER consistently continues on its path as a provider of innovative, smart complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better usability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2024 achieved revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.



For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Group Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 | ...



Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101 Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000758305 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2175724

