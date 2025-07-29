Kingdom College Introduces A Revolutionary MBA Program With On Spot Job Offer During Admission Of Course
Kingdom College. Raja Rajeswari Nagara, Bangalore
Graduates from any stream - BA, B. Com, BSc, Engineering - now have access to a structured and secure pathway to success through the newly launched MBA PRO program. Designed for those aspiring to pursue a master's degree with tangible outcomes, this program goes beyond traditional education models.
Mr. Deepak Shinde - Founder, Kingdom College launching revolutionary MBA Program with on spot job offer
While most institutions focus solely on academics and offer vague promises of placements, Kingdom College breaks the norm by offering a job appointment letter with a Rs. 5 Lakh annual salary from leading companies on the very day of admission. For detailed information visit
Key Highlights of MBA PRO:
Rs. 5 Lakh CTC Job Offer Letter handed at admission
Education loan available from leading bank
Rs. 10,000 Monthly Internship Stipend from Day 1
Two Years of Practical Industry Exposure integrated with academic learning
Mentorship by India's Top Life Coach - Mr. Deepak, the visionary behind The Inspiration, who empowers students with unshakable self-confidence.
MBA PRO ensures both qualification and corporate experience are gained simultaneously, making students truly career-ready by the time they complete their course.
With a rich legacy of nurturing thousands of talents over the decades, Kingdom College has become a name synonymous with success. The achievements of its alumni stand as a testament to the institution's impact.
In an era where consumer products come with warranties, Kingdom College sets a new precedent in education - introducing the concept of“ Job Guarantee ” as a milestone of trust.
This bold and valuable initiative calls for the support of the media fraternity to amplify its reach, ensuring that aspiring students across the state are made aware and can benefit from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
