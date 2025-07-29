Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2024 Successfully Concluded Four Outstanding Projects Showcase The Future Of Engineering Innovation

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2024 ("CWISA") concluded successfully with an award presentation ceremony celebrating a new generation of engineering talent and their innovative solutions.
Themed
"Engineers: Overcoming World's Challenges" , this year's competition attracted over 40 teams from 18 higher education institutions and universities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. By using cutting-edge technologies such as
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) to develop engineering solutions for
"Climate Action" ,
"Sustainable Cities and Communities", and
"Innovative Architecture and Infrastructure" .
The award ceremony was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and academic representatives. A total of
HKD 200,000 in cash prize was presented across the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit Awards. Chun Wo will assist winning teams to execute their innovative ideas by providing appropriate resources or investments.
Sr Stephen LEE, Chairman of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited remarks,
"It is inspiring to witness the rise of future talents in engineering and innovation from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. By leveraging innovation and technology to address challenges like infrastructure and climate change, the students have shown immense potential. We hope the award-winning students will continue to explore new possibilities and work together to create a better future for society."
Ir Michael FONG, JP, Director of the Civil Engineering and Development remarks, "Having served as a judge for two consecutive years, I am deeply impressed by the level of innovation showcased in this year's entries - it not only demonstrates the students' growing ambition in their creations but also reflects the younger generation's spirit of breaking conventions and pioneering new possibilities."
The
Gold Award of CWISA 2024 was presented to a team from
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University for their project
"Renewable Material Coagulant", which uses industrial by-products to develop a low-carbon solidifying agent as a replacement for traditional cement in ground stabilisation. The project achieves more than 80% carbon emission reduction and offers a revolutionary alternative for green construction and land rehabilitation.
The
Silver Award went to a cross-institutional team from
The Chinese University of Hong Kong ,
The University of Hong Kong ,
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology , and
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University . Their project
"RiceFort" upcycles discarded rice husks into eco-friendly fibreboards for use in furniture and construction. The project demonstrates high performance, low cost, and recyclability, and also won the
Best Social Impact Award for its green entrepreneurship potential and community value.
The
Bronze Award was awarded to a team from
City University of Hong Kong for their project
"AI-Driven Self-cleaning Air-to-Hydrogen System" , which combines air-to-water extraction, solar photocatalysis, and AI-powered self-cleaning to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions and no external water consumption. The solution is especially suitable for arid and remote areas, and also won the
Best Sustainable Solution Award .
In addition, a joint team from
The University of Hong Kong ,
City University of Hong Kong , and
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University won the
Best Business Potential Award for their project
"Generation Alpha Building Emergency System" , which features an AIoT-powered fire detection system with high accuracy and low false alarm rates, offering an advanced fire safety solution for older buildings and high-density urban environments.
Chun Wo aims to continuously inspire the creativity and sense of social responsibility among young engineers through the CWISA platform. The company will continue working with academia, industry, and government partners to promote the implementation of innovative technologies and nurture more engineering talent with global vision and a commitment to sustainability, contributing to a smarter and greener future.
