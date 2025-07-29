Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2024 Successfully Concluded Four Outstanding Projects Showcase The Future Of Engineering Innovation

Photo 1:



The Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2024 concluded successfully.



Photo 2:



Members of the jury panel and award presenters of CWISA 2024.



Photo 3:



Ir Michael FONG, JP, Director of the Civil Engineering and Development presents the Gold Award to the team from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University for "Renewable Material Coagulant" .



Photo 4:



Mr Steve TAM, Director of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited presents the Silver Award to the cross-institutional team (CUHK, HKU, HKUST & PolyU) for "RiceFort" .



Photo 5:



Ir Dr Stewart WAN, Assistant Director of Training of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction presents the Bronze Award to the team from City University of Hong Kong for " AI-Driven Self-cleaning Air-to-Hydrogen System" .



Photo 6:



Mr Jason LEUNG, Head of Land & Housing of Our Hong Kong Foundation presents the Best Social Impact Award to the cross-institutional team (CUHK, HKU, HKUST & PolyU) for "RiceFort" .



Photo 7:



Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department of Building and Real Estate of Hong Kong Polytechnic University presents the Best Sustainable Solution Award to the team from City University of Hong Kong for "AI-Driven Self-cleaning Air-to-Hydrogen System" .

