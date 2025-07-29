Our Kids' Recess At School Is Essential To Well-Being And Learning - And Shouldn't Be Scaled Back

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Toronto Star recently reported on a Ministry of Education memo it obtained that asks boards for input into a new regulation that“would provide school boards with the ability to structure their school day schedules for students in kindergarten to Grade 6 (primary and junior divisions) based on local needs and to maximize student learning .”

The ministry mentions“new flexibility in the scheduling of recess and lunch - for example, schools may choose to offer one longer recess period in place of two shorter ones, while still providing a lunch break,” plus the 300 daily minutes of instructional time.

While the impact of the potential changes is unclear (especially as many boards already operate on a“balanced day model” that moved away from two recesses plus a lunch break to offer two breaks instead ), the proposed changes - plus ministry concern with maximizing student learning - warrant discussion about the significant role of recess in all schools.

Recess supports learning

As researchers who have long studied the links between school environments and children's well-being, we know that reducing or restructuring recess time can negatively impact learning and development.

Indeed, research consistently shows that recess plays a vital role in academic success, mental health and overall well-being .

Children play during recess inside Cuyama Elementary School, in in New Cuyama, Calif., in 2023. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cognitive science tells us that young children need regular breaks from focused academic work. These breaks reduce mental fatigue, improve concentration and help children return to class refreshed and ready to learn .

Simply switching from mathematics to reading isn't enough. What's needed are genuine pauses from cognitive effort, ideally involving unstructured play .

The power of play

Recess offers a chance for unstructured play, something children do freely and joyfully. Play isn't just fun, it's essential to healthy brain development. Whether they're running, building, imagining or exploring, play activates the brain's reward systems , releasing endorphins that enhance mood and reduce stress.

Play is so fundamental to healthy development that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has long deemed it a basic human right , and as a signatory, Canada is obligated to uphold this right.

Read more: If in doubt, let them out - children have the right to play

It's important to note that gym class or other structured physical activities don't offer the same benefits. Children need time to follow their own interests, move at their own pace and interact freely with peers.

Movement, the outdoors

Kids aren't meant to sit still all day. Recess gives them a chance to move, whether that's running, jumping or just walking and stretching. Regular movement improves circulation, boosts energy, supports mental clarity and improves mood. Even short bursts of physical activity can help offset the long hours spent sitting in classrooms.

Children play soccer during a school recess break in Baker Lake, Nunavut, in 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Time outside can have meaningful effects. Nature has a calming effect on the brain, reduces anxiety and helps with attention and emotional regulation. Green spaces and natural materials like trees, grass and fresh air offer benefits that indoor classrooms simply can't replicate.

Socializing, mental wellness

To children, recess isn't just a break, it's a vital social time . It's when they form friendships, practise conflict resolution and feel a sense of belonging. These connections support emotional development and make school a place where kids want to be.

Unfortunately, as schools focus more on maximizing instructional minutes, this social time can be undervalued. But connection and belonging are not side benefits - they are essential to academic motivation, engagement and overall student success.

Physical activity, outdoor time, free play and meaningful social interaction all work together to support mental health and overall well-being.

Read more: On World Children's Day, let's recognize that children's rights include mental health

Recess creates space for laughter, joy, relaxation and calm. Students who feel emotionally safe, happy and supported are more likely to pay attention in class, co-operate with peers and persist through academic challenges. In summary, healthy children are better learners .

Schools are more than instruction

Schools are communities where children spend much of their waking lives. They are places not only of academic growth but also social, emotional and physical development.

When schools prioritize student well-being, they are also strengthening learning outcomes . That's why recess should not be treated as a filler or a luxury.

It's a critical part of the school day and must be protected and well supported, not minimized.

Recommendations for recess

According to Physical and Health Education Canada's National Position Paper on Recess , all students - from kindergarten through high school - should have regularly scheduled recess across the school day.

Children in kindergarten through Grade 2 should receive at least four 15-minute recesses daily, ideally outdoors. Children in grades 2 to 6 should have at least two 20-minute recesses, not including time spent putting on coats or lining up.

These are research-backed guidelines that support children's full development. And, of course, the quality of recess matters, which is described further in the position paper.

The Ontario memo invites us all to revisit the role of recess in the school day. We must remember that time to play, move, connect and breathe is not a break from learning, it's a vital part of learning.