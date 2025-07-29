403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov states Russia alone against entire West for first time ever
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Russia is confronting the entire Western bloc alone for the first time in its history and must depend solely on its own resources. Speaking at the ‘Territory of Meanings’ forum, Lavrov pointed out that unlike during World Wars I and II when Russia had allies, today it stands isolated on the battlefield amid escalating tensions triggered by the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Lavrov emphasized Russia’s firm stance on its security demands, including preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and halting the alliance’s expansion near Russian borders—violations he said contradict previous agreements. He insisted any resolution must acknowledge the new territorial realities.
Comparing Western actions to schoolyard bullying, Lavrov said the West behaves like older kids intimidating smaller ones, extending its pressure globally. Moscow maintains that NATO’s growth and Western arms shipments to Ukraine exacerbate the conflict, dragging NATO deeper into the war without altering the eventual outcome.
Lavrov emphasized Russia’s firm stance on its security demands, including preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and halting the alliance’s expansion near Russian borders—violations he said contradict previous agreements. He insisted any resolution must acknowledge the new territorial realities.
Comparing Western actions to schoolyard bullying, Lavrov said the West behaves like older kids intimidating smaller ones, extending its pressure globally. Moscow maintains that NATO’s growth and Western arms shipments to Ukraine exacerbate the conflict, dragging NATO deeper into the war without altering the eventual outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment