Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov states Russia alone against entire West for first time ever

Lavrov states Russia alone against entire West for first time ever


2025-07-29 04:02:56
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Russia is confronting the entire Western bloc alone for the first time in its history and must depend solely on its own resources. Speaking at the ‘Territory of Meanings’ forum, Lavrov pointed out that unlike during World Wars I and II when Russia had allies, today it stands isolated on the battlefield amid escalating tensions triggered by the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Lavrov emphasized Russia’s firm stance on its security demands, including preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and halting the alliance’s expansion near Russian borders—violations he said contradict previous agreements. He insisted any resolution must acknowledge the new territorial realities.

Comparing Western actions to schoolyard bullying, Lavrov said the West behaves like older kids intimidating smaller ones, extending its pressure globally. Moscow maintains that NATO’s growth and Western arms shipments to Ukraine exacerbate the conflict, dragging NATO deeper into the war without altering the eventual outcome.

MENAFN29072025000045015687ID1109855174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search