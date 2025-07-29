Set At The Osaka-Kansai Expo Venue! Detailed Program Announced For The OSAKA JAPAN Sdgs Forum
|
PROGRAM
|
Speakers/Overview
|
Part 1: 13:00 to 15:15
|
Opening Ceremony
|
- DAZZLE Dance Company
|
Greetings from Host
|
Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura
|
Greetings from Guests
|
United Nations agencies and others
|
Keynote Speech
|
Dr. Norichika Kanie, Deputy Director Keio STAR, Head of the SFC Laboratory xSDG Laboratory, Professor at the Graduate School of Media and Governance of Keio University
|
Speech
|
Ryoko Aoyagi, Country President of Schneider Electric Japan
|
Panel Discussion
|
- Toshihiro Michioka, Representative Director and Deputy President of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
Break
|
Part 2: 15:25 to 17:30 (target)
|
Resumed Content
|
Enka singer Mitsuko Nakamura
|
Speech
|
Dr. Shun Kawakubo, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science and Technology, Keio University, and Member of the Osaka Prefecture SDGs Experts Committee
|
Presentation
|
Students from Kansai University Hokuyo Senior High School, Yamawaki Gakuen Senior High School, and others
|
Panel Discussion
|
- Toshihiko Ota, Toyota City Mayor
|
Closing Ceremony
Profiles of Speakers
Keynote Speech
Norichika Kanie
Professor at the Graduate School of Media and Governance, Keio University Director, xSDG Laboratory, Keio Research Institute at SFC Deputy Director, Keio STAR
Specializing in international relations, sustainability studies, and earth system governance, Professor Kanie is one of 15 independent scientists appointed by the UN Secretary-General to contribute to the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR 2023). He also serves as a member of the Japanese Government's SDGs Promotion Headquarters Roundtable, an Earth Commission Ambassador, and actively engages in international and domestic research and policy initiatives related to SDGs and global environmental issues. Holds a Ph.D. in Policy and Media.
Speech
Ryoko Aoyagi
Country President, Schneider Electric Japan
Profile
Joined Schneider Electric in August 2018 as Vice President of the Power Systems Division. In May 2021, she was appointed Vice President of the Services Division. Expanding her responsibilities further, in April 2024, she also took on the role of Vice President for the Energy Management Segment Division, overseeing energy management business strategies for key focus industries. On October 1, 2024, she assumed the position of Country President of Schneider Electric Japan, where she is responsible for all of Schneider Electric's operations in the Japanese market, including affiliated companies and joint ventures. Concurrently, she was appointed Representative Director of Schneider Electric Japan, Inc. and Schneider Electric Holdings K.K.
6. How to Apply
Registration for the forum is now open. For details, please refer to this link: OSAKA JAPAN SDGs Forum
Please note that, in addition to registering for the forum, visitors who already have an Osaka-Kansai Expo admission ticket must reserve their entry date and time for Friday, September 5, 2025, via the EXPO 2025 Digital Ticket website. Those who do not have a ticket will need to purchase one.
REFERENCE: About the SDGs
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an international agenda unanimously adopted at the United Nations Summit in September 2015.
They consist of 17 global goals and 169 associated targets to be achieved by 2030, aimed at realizing a sustainable society that is inclusive and leaves no one behind.
The SDGs are universal goals that not only developing countries but also developed nations must work toward, requiring the involvement of various stakeholders, including local governments.
In Osaka Prefecture, initiatives are being promoted to become a leading city for SDGs based on the“Osaka SDGs Vision” formulated in March 2020.
Reference: Osaka SDGs Vision: The image of an“SDGs advanced city” that Osaka strives to achieve
Reference link: OSAKA JAPAN SDGs Forum
Inquiries about this matter
OSAKA JAPAN SDGs Forum PR Office
Kyodo PR Co., Ltd.
E-mail: ...
*Information about entering the event or reporting will be provided to members of the press separately.
AD certificates will not be issued by the hosts. Please contact the 2025 Japan Expo Public Relations Office for AD certificate issue.
Press release:Source: Osaka Prefecture
Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG, Daily News, Local Biz, Government
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment