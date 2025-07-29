Dealmakerinsider Publishes A New White Paper For M&A Advisors On Reframing Sell-Side Qualification In Tech

Reframing Sell-Side Qualification in Tech: What Unknown Exposures Advisors Experience

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealMakerInsider today announces the release of an original thought-leadership paper, Reframing Sell-Side Qualification in Tech | What Unknown Exposures Advisors and Their Brokerages Experience. Authored by Art Howarth of M&A Evolution, this exclusive article offers seasoned M&A advisors actionable insights on brokering technology transactions. Powered by M&A Source® - the preeminent professional association dedicated to lower middle market mergers and acquisitions - DealMakerInsider delivers curated content to help experienced advisors drive more success.

In his paper, Reframing Sell-Side Qualification in Tech | What Unknown Exposures Advisors and Their Brokerages Experience, Mr. Howarth writes, "Advisors should be very, very careful in technology transactions. Tech is certainly attractive when it comes to the multiples, but it can also be highly detrimental to your business future, resulting in future liabilities for you and your brokerage."

Art Howarth holds a Bachelor of Computer Science (B. Comp Sci), from the faculty of Engineering & Computer Science at Concordia University. In this article, he shares expert insights on how to improve the qualification process, emphasizing the importance of:



Understanding the production process



Identifying the company lifecycle stage

Assessing founder psychology

During his 30+ year career, Art Howarth has had experience within a diverse set of public, private, and entrepreneurial roles spanning multiple continents and market areas. He was involved in 75 acquisitions and over 100 investments at Cisco Systems. As a leader of the Corporate Development Technology Group, his responsibilities covered tech strategy, investment portfolio tech extraction, technical due diligence for acquisitions/investments, and Intellectual Property (IP) evaluations.

"M&A Source is the recognized source of opportunity and excellence for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. Our educational portal for experienced advisors, DealMakerInsider , provides curated content and dealmaking insights to help them stay ahead of the curve." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source

Access these expert insights on DealMakerInsider .

About M&A Source

M&A Source ® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary ® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.

