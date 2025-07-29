Kinder And University Of East London Explore How Shared Play Strengthens Emotional Bonds In Families



New preliminary research supported by Kinder at the Institute for the Science of Early Years (ISEY) at the University of East London explores how play ignites language skills, builds emotional connection, and bridges family disconnect To underpin its global Value of Play initiative, Kinder has convened a panel of leading academic and clinical experts to research how play supports active learning and development

LUXEMBOURG, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In countries across the world, as parents will be preparing for the school holidays ahead, Kinder is releasing findings of new preliminary research conducted by the Institute for the Science of Early Years at the University of East London (UEL), which reveals the extraordinary power of shared play in strengthening family bonds.

Supported by Kinder, one of the most beloved Ferrero brands, this study used state-of-the-art wearable technology worn by children and family members to capture real-time emotional and physical dynamics during in-home play sessions. The research explores how simple moments of play spark joy, encourage language, reduce stress and nurture emotional wellbeing.

"Our early studies reveal a striking pattern: many families often share the same physical space, but mentally they are miles apart - one child immersed in a video game, another focused on a toy, and a third lost in drawing. While solitary play has important benefits for children's independence and creativity, our research shows how shared play can weave families into a unified dynamic. Through shared play, we see family relationships come alive." said Sam Wass, Director of the Institute for the Science of Early Years at the University of East London , "Our research is looking at the ways play encourages children to form deeper bonds with their siblings and parents, leading to more connected speech patterns and movement patterns within families. Even more remarkable, our research suggests that play might affect the synchronization of families' moods and stress levels, highlighting play's powerful role in emotional connection and collective well-being. I'm looking forward to seeing how Kinder's ongoing research with the Value of Play panel will continue to unearth new insights and areas for exploration."

These initial results pave the way for further analysis by researchers at the University of East London and Kinder. Their continued work will explore how joint play influences children's long-term emotional well-being and stress regulation by strengthening inter-connectedness within families.

Kinder Value of Play panel: ongoing global research

A panel of leading academic and clinical experts has been established to look into the benefits of play in childhood development. For the past year, four internationally recognised experts have been conducting independent research studies on how spontaneous and joyful play contributes to children's growth – with a particular emphasis on emotional and social development, as well as imagination. The Value of Play panellists are:



Sam Wass , Director of the Institute for the Science of Early Years at the University of East London

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey , Consultant in Clinical Psychology

Victoria Murphy , Professor of Applied Linguistics and Director of Department of Education at the University of Oxford Lynn Ang, Professor of Early Childhood Education, University College London

By promoting the importance of play, Kinder aims to foster a culture where play is valued and prioritised.

"At Kinder, we aim at contributing to a society that values time spent in play. We are captivated by the transformative power of play, its ability to foster children's development joyfully and its role in strengthening family bonds. This new global initiative fills me with pride, as it deepens Kinder's collaboration with experts within this field" said Emiliano Laricchiuta, Global President of Kinder at Ferrero Group . "Together, we will continue to delve into the profound benefits of play on early childhood development. The research insights will be available for parents and families and will also guide the development of our toys and play experiences to be engaging and fun but also rooted in scientific insights. This way, both children and parents can enjoy and benefit from play in ways that are backed by research."

Additional research findings from the expert panel will be released later in 2025 and into 2026 and made available on Kinder. Upcoming research includes:



The Power of Play (PoP) Study: Understanding the Role and Value of Play in Supporting Early Learning and Development, a systematic review and qualitative research conducted by University College London, Institute of Education. The research explores how play - especially loose-part play and play interactions – support early learning, with a focus on social and emotional development. Young children's learning through digital technology, including the role of AI

Insights from the LiFT project (Learning for Families Through Technology). The partnership between Ferrero International, Gameloft and the Department of Education at the University of Oxford is now in its sixth year, using Kinder's Applaydu platform as a research tool to explore how digital technology and mobile applications can support children's learning – with a focus on creativity and literacy.

For more information please click here .

To receive the latest news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter here .

