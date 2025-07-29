Concept Life Sciences & Fios Genomics Partner To Enhance Complex Data Analysis In Drug Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic alliance based in the Edinburgh BioQuarter provides clients with richer data analysis, driving smarter, data-driven decisions

CHAPEL-EN-LE-FRITH and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concept Life Sciences, a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Edinburgh-based Fios Genomics, a leading bioinformatics provider serving clients globally. The partnership will enable Concept Life Sciences to offer enhanced bioinformatics capabilities, empowering clients with deeper insights for more informed decision making throughout drug discovery and development. This enhances Concept Life Sciences' ability to meet the evolving needs of the global life sciences industry.

Fios Genomics is a bioinformatics company that transforms complex biological data into actionable insights with particular expertise in precision medicine. Concept Life Sciences has exceptional capabilities and tools to generate data-rich readouts and has a long history of collaborating with clients to provide data interpretation and insight beyond the data. Accessing advanced bioinformatics capabilities from Fios Genomics, enables Concept Life Sciences to offer its clients richer data analysis in applications such as transcriptomics and high-content imaging, supporting faster, more confident decision making in research and development.

Hayley Gooding, Biology Services Director at Concept Life Sciences, commented:“This latest partnership underlines Concept Life Sciences's growth strategy, further strengthening our ability to successfully accelerate drug candidates to clinic across different modalities and therapy areas. We are committed to delivering high-quality, integrated services to the global biopharmaceutical community. Together with Fios Genomics, a premier bioinformatics partner, we are poised to drive more effective and efficient outcomes in drug discovery and clinical development.”

“We are delighted to announce our new strategic alliance with Concept Life Sciences, our neighbour at Edinburgh BioQuarter. By combining their extensive experimental expertise with our advanced bioinformatics and statistical analysis capabilities, we can deliver integrated, end-to-end“concept-to-clinic” solutions. Together, we aim to support more researchers in making robust, data-driven decisions that accelerate and strengthen their programmes. We also see this partnership as an important milestone for Scotland's life sciences sector, strengthening our collective offering to the global market,” added Sarah Lynagh, CEO of Fios Genomics.

The partnership also supports a diverse range of modalities beyond pharmaceutical drug discovery, providing valuable applications in agriculture, environmental science, and veterinary research.

About Concept Life Sciences

Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry. For over 25 years, CLS and its heritage companies have provided consultative and collaborative drug discovery and development services. Our approach, supported by passionate scientists and world-leading capabilities, enables clients to overcome complex scientific challenges across a broad range of therapeutic areas, improving program success rates. Concept Life Sciences has successfully helped 29 candidates advance to the clinic.

The company offers sophisticated translational biology services coupled with exceptional end-to-end chemistry capabilities across all modalities including small molecules, biologics, cell & gene therapies, with the ability to seamlessly integrate capabilities and provide bespoke solutions to address client needs.

Collectively, the company's high-quality services and commitment to customer service, across the drug development pathway help customers advance their drugs to market in as little as 32 months to advance a drug from concept to clinic, well ahead of the industry average of 60 months.

Driven by a passion for science, Concept Life Sciences has around 230 employees, with around 70% holding PhDs. The company operates from state-of-the-art UK facilities, headquartered near Manchester, with additional operations in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Sandwich. The headquarters is one of the UK's largest medicinal chemistry CRO sites with key discovery services all under one roof.

About Fios Genomics

Fios Genomics, operating from Edinburgh, Scotland and serving a global client base, is a bioinformatics company that transforms complex biological data into actionable insights for drug discovery and development and applied research across all species. With over 1500 completed projects and support provided to more than 300 clients, Fios has a proven track record of delivering high-impact bioinformatics solutions. Specialising in 'omics data analyses, Fios Genomics' houses a team of over 30 bioinformaticians, solutions architects, developers and project managers to support pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic clients in identifying biomarkers, stratifying patients, and validating therapeutic targets. It also serves the agchem and veterinary markets.

