LGBTQ HORROR-COMEDY FEATURE“ROAD HEAD” RE-EMERGES WITH FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

- Director David Del Rio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the LGBTQ horror-comedy ROAD HEAD. Initially released digitally back in June of 2021, ROAD HEAD is once again available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 29, 2025.

ROAD HEAD tells the story of three friends who take a road trip to the Mojave Desert where their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as the group encounters a reclusive, murderous cult. Head on down the road with Bryan, Alex, and Stephanie, three“friends” navigating their complicated relationships on a deserted highway. The stresses of their love lives soon take a back seat to a startling discovery they encounter at their destination: two disembodied heads lying in a dried-up lake. As they call for assistance, they are attacked by an armor-wearing“guardian of the desert” who wields a deadly sword. Stephanie, who is experiencing a“head trip” all her own, begins to develop a plan, even as their situation spins wildly out of control. With an audacious blending of blood and innuendo, this film weaves in and out of some shocking twists that will blow your mind and keep you electrified until the end.

Directed by David Del Rio, ROAD HEAD was written by Chloe Jade Skye and produced by Jon Paul Burkhart, David Gunning, Ramon Gramstad, and IVM Capital. The featured cast includes: Elizabeth Grullon ('Stephanie'), Damian Joseph Quinn ('Alex'), Clayton Farris ('Bryan'), Adam Nemet ('Executioner'), Paul T. Taylor ('Carl/Leader 1'), Misty Violet ('Felicity Fellatio Bones'), Clay Acker ('David'), Kevin Mouren-Laurens as ('Jared/Leader 2'), Schoen Hodges as ('Larry/Leader 3'), Sierra Santana as ('Jasmine'), and Ryan Sutton Stevens as ('Tyler').

“I hope the audience is surprised by ROAD HEAD,” said director David Del Rio.“Not in what the film reveals as the 'twist' but working with audience's expectations of the story's foundations. The ridiculousness of the concept, starting with even the playful title ROAD HEAD, never faltered our determination to continue to ask the question 'what if?'. In the process, the crew and the committed cast had a real blast diving in. I hope the audience feels surprised by how much more they catch in the film.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ROAD HEAD directly with the filmmakers.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP / Freestyle Digital Media

