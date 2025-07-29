Ivan Pili Marks 10 Years From His First Solo Show At The Royal Palace Of Caserta With Impressions Series

"Impressions No.2" – from the 2025 Collection by Ivan Pili.

Artist Ivan Pili during the presentation of his works at an exhibition

"Origin" – a captivating piece from Ivan Pili's 2025 Impressions Collection.

From the Royal Palace of Caserta to Beijing: artist Ivan Pili unveils Impressions, a collection of silence, introspection, and suspended beauty.

- Ivan PiliASSEMINI, SARDEGNA, ITALY, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exactly ten years ago, in the prestigious setting of the Royal Palace of Caserta, artist Ivan Pili held his first major solo exhibition, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in the world of contemporary figurative art. Today, a decade later, Pili celebrates this milestone with a new collection of works, recently unveiled in Beijing, representing the culmination of an artistic path that has gained true international recognition.Over the past decade, Ivan Pili has showcased his artworks at some of the most prestigious international events, including Art Basel Miami, Artexpo New York, and the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. His paintings, characterized by a profound dialogue between light, shadow, and introspection, are now part of private collections throughout Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.The new Impressions series captures the maturity of Pili's artistic vision: suspended figures, draped fabrics embracing the human form, and atmospheres filled with silence and mystery. Each painting tells an untold story, a fleeting emotion that lives between reality and imagination.“Impressions is my way of capturing the moment before it becomes memory,” says the artist.To celebrate this anniversary, Pili has also launched his new official website , offering visitors the chance to explore the Impressions collection and discover some of his most iconic works. Upcoming exhibitions and events are planned to bring the series to a wider international audience.

