MECC Conducts Clean-Up Campaign At Rawdat Umm Al-Quradhi
DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Department of Wildlife Protection, has carried out a clean-up campaign in the central region, specifically at Rawdat Umm Al-Quradhi, located south of the Al-Wabra area.
The campaign is part of the broader“Clean-Up and Rawdat Campaigns” initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Qatar's natural desert areas.
The initiative focuses on raising environmental awareness among visitors to these natural sites and encourages responsible behavior towards the environment.
The Ministry urged all desert-goers to avoid leaving waste behind and to dispose of trash in designated bins, in order to protect the vegetation cover and maintain ecological balance within the rawdat.
