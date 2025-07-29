Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MECC Conducts Clean-Up Campaign At Rawdat Umm Al-Quradhi

MECC Conducts Clean-Up Campaign At Rawdat Umm Al-Quradhi


2025-07-29 04:00:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Department of Wildlife Protection, has carried out a clean-up campaign in the central region, specifically at Rawdat Umm Al-Quradhi, located south of the Al-Wabra area.

The campaign is part of the broader“Clean-Up and Rawdat Campaigns” initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Qatar's natural desert areas.

The initiative focuses on raising environmental awareness among visitors to these natural sites and encourages responsible behavior towards the environment.

The Ministry urged all desert-goers to avoid leaving waste behind and to dispose of trash in designated bins, in order to protect the vegetation cover and maintain ecological balance within the rawdat.

MENAFN29072025000063011010ID1109855132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search