W Doha Champions Inclusivity By Participating In Purple Saturday Initiative

Doha: W Doha announces its participation in the launch of the Purple Saturday initiative, a nationwide campaign launched by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Qatar Tourism (Visit Qatar).

This important initiative aims to promote the inclusion, empowerment, and visibility of individuals with disabilities across Qatar, perfectly aligning with W Doha's unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and accessibility.

Through the hotel's participation in Purple Saturday, the hotel reaffirms their dedication to cultivating spaces that celebrate uniqueness and prioritize universal access.

W Doha Hotel Manager Emmanuel Nelo mentions:“At W Doha, inclusivity is not just a value, it's a responsibility we embrace every day. Participating in the Purple Saturday initiative is a meaningful extension of our commitment to ensuring every individual feels recognized, respected, and truly welcomed. Our vision is to help shape a more inclusive and accessible society, one where everyone, regardless of ability, has equal access to exceptional hospitality experiences. We are proud to be part of this transformative movement and to lead by example here in Qatar.”

Purple Saturday, set to occur annually on the last Saturday of July, highlights the importance of inclusive engagement across the hospitality and tourism sectors.

In 2025, the initiative will take place on 26 July, with promotions extending through August 1, 2025.

W Doha is pleased to be among the participating venues, offering specially curated experiences that cater to every guest's needs.

By taking part, W Doha demonstrates not only its alignment with international best practices in accessibility but also its role in advancing Qatar's efforts toward a more inclusive, equitable, and socially responsible hospitality landscape.