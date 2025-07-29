Rahul Gandhi Was Nowhere: BJP's Jagdambika Pal Questions Cong's Commitment To Op Sindoor Debate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of showing no seriousness toward the critical discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

“Congress disrupted the House for a week, demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor. When the Speaker called an all-party meeting, the Business Advisory Committee scheduled 16 hours for it,” said Pal, speaking to IANS.

“Yesterday, when Rajnath Singh started and sat for a short while, the discussion was very serious. The External Affairs Minister spoke, others spoke, but Rahul Gandhi was nowhere to be seen. For him, the discussion on Operation Sindoor held no importance.”

The remarks come amid a heated political atmosphere in Parliament as the government and Opposition spar over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate with a stern warning to Pakistan, stating:“Let this be a clear message to those who encourage terrorism, India will hit back harder and stronger.”

He revealed that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in the Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Armed Forces, in coordinated strikes, destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh praised the precision and discipline of the armed forces, calling the operation“decisive and well-executed.”

Pal also commented on the ongoing political controversy in Bihar around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He said,“SIR has no connection with the Lok Sabha. The Election Commission is conducting door-to-door verification for transparent elections. This means voters under 18 will be added, deceased voters will be deleted, and those who have transferred will be removed. Illegal voters like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who have been registered, cannot stay on the list.”

As the Parliament's Monsoon Session continues, both the government and the Opposition are likely to intensify their rhetoric over Operation Sindoor.