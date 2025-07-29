On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday, Subhash Ghai Reflects On Actor's Journey And Resilience

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) On Sanjay Dutt's 66th birthday, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a moment to reflect on the actor's remarkable journey.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Ghai praised Dutt's inner strength, patience, and the guiding blessings of his late parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The director called the actor a true fighter who has overcome every challenge life threw his way. Sharing a photo featuring the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' actor, Subhash wrote,“Dearest Sanjoo. Today u were born to be a super star but with a tedious journey of life but U won all d battles on your ways coz of your inner strength n patience n blessings of your mom n papa the great souls.” (sic)

“Stay blessed always with kindness n integrity now n always as a matured star n producer in cinema of India. Khalnayak nahin, ab nayak hoon main. Happy birthday to you Sanjoo with love from everyone from mukta arts including myself. Wish u a good health n happy life. Love u always.”

Sanjay Dutt has worked with Subhash Ghai on two major films,“Vidhaata” (1982) and the iconic“Khal Nayak” (1993). Among the two,“Khal Nayak” stands out as their most celebrated collaboration, with Dutt playing the lead role of Ballu, a notorious criminal. The film also featured Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in key roles and went on to become a box office hit and a cult favorite.

Subhash has officially confirmed that a sequel,“Khal Nayak 2,” is in the works, with Sanjay Dutt set to return as Ballu.

Meanwhile, the Shamshera actor was showered with warm wishes from family and celebrities alike on social media. Wishing him, Shilpa Shetty wrote,“Happy birthday to an incredible talent and an even more amazing person! You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I'm constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen. But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here's wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar.”

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata, and sister, Priya Dutt, also extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor on his special day.